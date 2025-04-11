The Cleveland Browns desperately need to upgrade their quarterback position. Cleveland cannot count on Deshaun Watson to be ready for the 2025 season after his Achilles injury setback. The Browns traded for QB Kenny Pickett from the Eagles back in March. Now they've reunited with one surprising player from the 2023 season.

The Browns have signed veteran QB Joe Flacco to a one-year contract worth $4 million per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Flacco's contract features incentives that could allow him to earn up to $13 million.

Flacco had an incredible 2023 season with the Browns. Cleveland signed Flacco off the street and he went on a heater, proving that he can still play like a starting quarterback.

Flacco threw for 1,616 yards with 13 touchdowns and only eight interceptions in five games with the Browns in 2023.

As a result, Flacco won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award.

Schefter reported that Flacco also spoke with the Steelers and Vikings before deciding to come back to the Browns.

Flacco spent the 2024 season as the backup to Anthony Richardson with the Colts. He ended up playing eight games for the Colts after Richardson suffered multiple injuries for the second straight season.

Flacco threw for 1,761 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions in those eight games.

Does the Joe Flacco signing mean the Browns will not draft a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The obvious question to ask after this move is whether or not the Browns will still draft a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland currently has only Pickett and Flacco at the position, so there is certainly room on the roster to add another QB.

Cleveland has been linked with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. He was once viewed as a no-brainer for either the Browns at second overall or the Giants at third overall. Less than two weeks before the draft, nobody knows how far he might fall in the first round.

ESPN's Jordan Reid predicted on Thursday that the Browns could use their second-round pick, and additional ammo, to trade back into the first round. The idea being they could draft a quarterback towards the end of the first round and gain the fifth-year option on him.

There's no telling how far up the Browns would have to trade to get Sanders. It certainly seems like the Steelers at 21st overall would be very tempted to take Sanders, especially if Aaron Rodgers does not sign with them before the draft.

The Browns could also be interested in Jaxson Dart or Tyler Shough.

It will be interesting to see what Cleveland does during the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24th.