Baker Mayfield was an undersized walk-on at both Texas Tech and Oklahoma, so he knew better than to rest on his laurels after winning the Heisman Trophy and becoming the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He did not have much of a choice, however, considering he began his professional career with the long-suffering Cleveland Browns. Despite falling well short of expectations, he helped the team win its first playoff game in 18 years and displayed admirable toughness. The organization moved on from him all the same in 2022.

Mayfield never forgot how everything went down. Even after achieving success and securing a $100 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 30-year-old still carries a woolly mammoth-sized chip on his shoulder. He had a feisty response to a social media post, hinting at the state of his relationship with the new Atlanta Falcons head coach, who also happens to be his former head coach.

“Kevin Stefanski had a dumpster fire at quarterback in Cleveland — Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson failed, which started a chain reaction to 11 other starters,” D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution remarked. Mayfield addressed the assertion about a half hour later.

“Failed is quite the reach pal,” the two-time Pro Bowl selection snapped back. “Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach.”

And that is one of the big reasons why Bucs fans love No. 6.

The Buccaneers-Falcons rivalry just ramped up

While it is true that Mayfield requested a trade out of Cleveland, he reportedly only did so when it became evident that the Browns were pursuing Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson. He did not take kindly to being a second choice and sought to rejuvenate his ailing career elsewhere.

It took a bit, but Mayfield established himself as a reliable starting quarterback. Before a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, the Buccaneers won consecutive divisional titles and demolished the then-reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. Nevertheless, the man still remembers those he believed wronged him during his time with both the Browns and Carolina Panthers. Stefanski is apparently on his list.

Both coach and quarterback endured varying levels of adversity in Cleveland, so perhaps it is best not to point fingers. They each flashed promise during their time in one of the NFL's bleakest franchises. Mayfield has already proven he can excel under more favorable circumstances. Kevin Stefanski intends to do the same with the Falcons.

Once striving toward a common goal, They now stand in each other's way of attaining prosperity. Translation: next season should be loads of fun.