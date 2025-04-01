Discussing his No. 2 overall pick philosophy, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam also admitted his whiff on the Deshaun Watson trade. Meanwhile, Kevin Stefanski had an eye-opening Shedeur Sanders take that could be a hint at the Browns’ NFL Draft plans, according to a post on X by Daniel Oyefusi.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on QB Shedeur Sanders: “He’s a very, very talented young man but off the field, that is where I'm probably most impressed.”

The Tennessee Titans are widely believed to be moving toward a pick of Miami quarterback Cam Ward in the top spot. That would leave the door open for the Browns to take Sanders, the Colorado product.

QB Shedeur Sanders on Browns’ radar

Things haven’t gone the Browns’ way in recent years at the quarterback position. Could Sanders be the answer to that problem?

Well, Stefanski said there are many good things about the young player, according to Sports Illustrated.

“He’s an extremely talented football player, Stefanski said. “I think the important part as an (evaluator) — you want to talk to the player about plays and how he plays. (And) I think he sees the game really, really well, has been raised the right way. I think they've done an outstanding job bringing him along in terms of understanding football.”

Haslam said the Browns would love to get the right player behind center, according to another post by Oyefusi.

“More Jimmy Haslam on possibly taking a QB with the second pick: I think the message is if the right person is there, we're going to take him,” Haslam said. “If not, we'll figure it out for a year or two until we get the right person. We need good football players, there's good football players in this draft and we got to make sure we get the right ones for us.”

Also, the Browns have looked at Ward. That makes sense because they can be sure what the Titans will do with the top pick. Other quarterbacks on the Browns’ radar are Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe. Also, standouts edge rusher Abdul Carter has been in the mix for the No. 2 overall pick.

Watson currently sits atop the depth chart with Kenny Pickett listed as the backup.