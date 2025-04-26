As soon as the Cleveland Browns drafted Shedeur Sanders, there was a viral video that took the internet by storm. Both head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry addressed their apathetic demeanor after drafting him.

Hey you guys looked thrilled on TV to land Shedeur Sanders… #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/TnbQLPJ0U4 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) April 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Both men said that the cameras caught them at a bad angle and that they were tired. After all, the NFL Draft is a three to four-day process. There is a barrage of picks and trades throughout the handful of days.

However, the Browns have their franchise quarterback. After Deshaun Watson suffered another Achilles injury setback, they'll need a future quarterback.

Sanders himself was masterful during his time with Colorado football. He led the Big 12 in completion percentage, passing yards, and touchdowns, among other statistics.

He almost helped the Buffaloes make the Big 12 championship, as well as the College Football Playoff. However, he wasn't selected in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft.

Still, his perseverance paid off, and the Browns are taking a gamble on the Colorado football star. Even though Perry and Stefanski didn't look enthused, their outward expression likely doesn't match their inward ways.

The Browns might be sold on Shedeur Sanders

With the Buffaloes' quarterback falling in the first two rounds, plenty of questions circulated. Many wondered why he fell so far. However, some claims came up that were too hard to ignore.

Some said that he was too arrogant. Others thought that his workouts were not impressive. Meanwhile, some thought it was a bit of everything.

Either way, Sanders has a chance to be fueled by the doubters. Plus, guys like Jerry Jeudy and Nick Chubb could make the quarterback's transition to the NFL a bit easier to grasp.

Still, Stefanski and Perry were eager to land someone like Sanders as late as they did. Even with quarterbacks like Jalen Milroe and Tyler Blough drafted before him, it gave Cleveland a taste of who was available.

At the end of the day, the future might've been secured in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Although Perry and Stefanski's reactions weren't the best, they might've been hiding it.

Replacing Watson with Sanders could be the biggest win of the Browns' offseason. Plus, it might give the former Colorado star some humility, considering where he was drafted.

No matter what, the franchise might've found a diamond in the rough with Sanders. If not, at least their rivals didn't draft the quarterback.