The Cleveland Browns will have a new look roster this season, and some of the long-tenured players will probably not be on the team. One of those players is Nick Chubb, who is a free agent and hasn't signed a deal yet. Some would think that Chubb would return to the Browns, but general manager Andrew Berry offered an update on the running back.

“Browns GM Andrew Berry acknowledged today on 923TheFan that bringing back RB Nick Chubb is “increasingly unlikely” at this point in time,” Ari Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Chubb was with the Browns for seven seasons and was one of the best running backs in the league during that time. Injuries did slow him down, and he did come back later in the season last year after suffering a significant leg injury the season before. It's obvious that Chubb wasn't the same explosive player last season, and he finished with 332 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

After the season ended, Chubb was asked if he would want to return to the Browns.

“Of course,” Chubb said via the Beacon Journal. “This is where I was drafted. This is where I've played the last seven years.”

It looks like the Browns and Chubb will be parting ways, and the running back will have to find a new home.

Where will Nick Chubb play next?

One team that has been rumored for Chubb to sign with is the Chicago Bears. Chubb could make as a great fit for their team, and won't be asked to do much with D'Andre Swift on the roster as well.

“The Bears have prioritized more support for young quarterback Caleb Williams,” Cody Benjamin of cbssports.com wrote. “But the one spot they've yet to address with a splash is running back. D'Andre Swift offers breakaway burst atop the depth chart, but he may function best in tandem with a more well-rounded back. Chubb could provide that punch.”

Another team that could use some help at the running back position is the Denver Broncos. They also have a young quarterback, and Chubb can be someone he relies on in the running game when they need just a few yards.

It's uncertain how much Chubb still has left in the tank, especially after dealing with a serious leg injury, but it seems like he is ready to produce, and a team will be looking to sign him at some point.