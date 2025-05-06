During the draft, the Chicago Bears failed to trade up for a big-time running back. And they will have to make up for it with a free agent. So it stands to reason that Chicago was named the logical landing spot for Nick Chubb.

It comes down to supporting second-year starting quarterback Caleb Williams, according to cbssports.com.

“The Bears have prioritized more support for young quarterback Caleb Williams,” Cody Benjamin wrote. “But the one spot they've yet to address with a splash is running back. D'Andre Swift offers breakaway burst atop the depth chart, but he may function best in tandem with a more well-rounded back. Chubb could provide that punch.”

Could RB Nick Chubb return to Browns?

It’s possible Chubb winds up back in Cleveland as Browns general manager Andrew Berry said he’s had conversations with the running back, according to dawgsbynature.com.

“Nick is a popular discussion point,” Berry said. “I meant what I said about him at the end of the season. Any conversations we will have with him or his reps will stay between us. He works his tail off. He does everything in his power to make sure that he can recover as quickly as possible.

“I think everyone in this room knows how much respect and appreciation we have for Nick. Not just for his exploits on the field, but who he is in the locker room and who he is as a person. It’s always a challenging situation when one of your cornerstone players their contract is up.

“That’s probably a little different situation relative to his last, where there is less control on the club side with it. Those are all decisions we have to work with. We love Nick. He’s going to be a Ring of Honor player. In terms of the short term, that’s something that quite honestly we will see.”

The Browns selected Chubb in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He rewarded them with four straight Pro Bowl seasons from 2019-2022.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t express reservations about whether Chubb should continue in the NFL given the nature of his injuries, according to yahoo.com.

“I’m not so concerned about that,” Stefanski said. “I mean, I understand the question. I think for me and for Nick and for this team, he just wants to do his job, whatever that may be, but we’re not getting too far ahead of ourselves. Really just worried about the day-to-day with him.”

Along with Swift, the Bears also have Roschon Johnson in the backfield. Kyle Monangai and Travis Homer are also on the roster. It's easy to see how Chubb could fit into that group.