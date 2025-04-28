The Cleveland Browns have five quarterbacks on the roster after trading for Kenny Pickett, signing Joe Flacco, and drafting both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. With Deshaun Watson still on the roster as well, the organization will have some choices to make ahead of the upcoming season.

On Monday, the front office made a final decision on Kenny Pickett's contract, according to Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot. Cleveland has elected to decline the 26-year-old quarterback's fifth-year option, which was worth just north of $22 million.

“Per Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have declined a $22.117M 5th-year option salary for QB Kenny Pickett in 2026. He's owed a fully guaranteed $2.62M in 2025, and is now scheduled for free agency in 2026.”

Cleveland has plenty of options at the quarterback position right now, but this decision regarding Pickett's contract indicates the club plans on moving on from him after the 2025 season. However, the former first-round pick could ultimately impress the Browns and renegotiate a deal down the road.

The Browns picked Shedeur Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. They also added former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel with pick No. 94 in the third round. Cleveland will likely conduct a thorough quarterback battle to determine the starter for the season. But with two rookies on the team, one of them could earn the chance to prove their worth moving forward.

Pickett, whom the Browns acquired via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, served as a backup option last season. He was unable to maintain the starting job with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who originally picked him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Cleveland will be the third team in four years that Pickett will play for in his career.

Pickett played in five games last season, starting in one for the Eagles. He ended the 2024-25 campaign with 291 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and one interception while recording a 59.5% completion percentage.