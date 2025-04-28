Well, the Shedeur Sanders saga with the Cleveland Browns moves on. Even Stephen A. Smith can’t get enough of it. And here is one of the instigators, Mel Kiper Jr., who handed out the Browns draft grade after a weekend full of Sanders rants.

Kiper said a lot of talk has been directed Sanders’ way, according to First Draft Podcast.

“Shedeur is going to be coming in, and all the talk about what went on in the pre-draft,” Kiper said. “You want a guy prepped for an interview or being organic. You want him to be real and be who he is. If you want all that, you want to be all buttoned up and prepped, then go get another quarterback. They did, I agree, they spoke.”

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders found a home

Kiper had wondered if Sanders would get drafted at all.

“He didn’t have to go to the CFL or the UFL like I was thinking during the draft,” Kiper said. “And maybe he was going to have to go that route to prove he could play maybe at that level. Before the NFL is going to give him a chance. He’s going to get a chance with the Cleveland Browns. Because of that, I gave an A+ grade to.”

The comparison came up with Kiper talking about Tom Brady’s pre-draft report when he went in the sixth round.

“A non-athlete who couldn’t beat a turtle in a race, slow as molasses in January with a mediocre arm,” Kiper said. “(Brady) thought he would be a second-round pick. The NFL said, no.”

Those comments by NFL scouts make one wonder how they got to be NFL scouts. It seems like most things are guesswork, or perhaps they were in Brady’s day.

The best news for Sanders, as pointed out by Get Up’s Mike Greenberg is he will have a chance to compete for the starting quarterback position with the Browns. If he can’t beat out 40-year-old Joe Flacco, and journeyman Kenny Pickett, and Dillion Gabriel, he probably doesn’t have a long future in the NFL.