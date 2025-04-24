Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has become one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2025 NFL draft class. While Sanders is widely considered the second-best passer in the draft behind Miami’s Cam Ward, opinions vary on when he’ll come off the board. Although some analysts believe the New York Giants are the best fit for Sanders, Adam Schefter is adamant the G-Men will not select him with the third overall pick.

“[Sanders is] not going number three tonight,” Schefter declared per NFL on ESPN. “I think that [the Giants] feel like they have amply addressed the quarterback position. They signed a 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback. They signed a former number one overall pick. And they are looking for a quarterback but they don’t feel like they want to force the issue tonight. So, you know what I can infer from that? Shedeur Sanders is not going number three…. Breaking news, Shedeur will not go three, we can dismiss that from the equation,” Schefter predicted.

How far will Shedeur Sanders fall if the Giants pass on the QB at third overall

“Now, where do the Giants then come in and weigh in for a quarterback – if they even do it at all – I believe that they’re only going to make a move if it’s at the right time for the right player at the right cost. Otherwise they are happy to sit where they are and take the best players available,” he added per ESPN.

After a brutal season during which the Giants started three different quarterbacks and finished with a 3-14 record, the team signed veteran passer Russell Wilson to a one-year, $21 million contract. New York also brought in Jameis Winston on a two-year, $8 million deal.

However, those passers are not viewed as long term solutions to the Giants’ quarterback conundrum. Many observers believe the team will address the position with the third overall pick in the draft. And selecting Shedeur Sanders is considered a real possibility.

But Schefter’s report dumps cold water over the idea of New York landing a passer early on Day 1. So how far will Sanders slide in the draft? Some believe he could fall all the way to the Pittsburgh Steelers at number 21. The New Orlean Saints are also considered a potential landing spot at ninth overall, assuming they don’t wait to draft a quarterback in the second round.