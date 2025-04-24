As Shedeur Sanders's draft stock continues to fall, the Colorado football star had a simple yet effective 7-word message ahead of the NFL Draft.

“I’m built for whatever today may bring,” Sanders's tweet reads.

Although Sanders was projected to be the No. 2 quarterback, those rumblings have quieted. For instance, Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe have almost surpassed him in that category.

Both players have a higher potential, but the Colorado football star has the best floor of all the quarterbacks. He's exceptionally accurate, a good decision maker, and a quality playmaker.

However, teams aren't buying the hype. There hasn't been one of two specific attributes they can emphasize on. As a result, it's made NFL general managers pivot towards guys like Dart and Milroe. They see more upside, even if the skill is a bit more raw.

As a result, some drafts have the Colorado football quarterback falling to the end of the first round. Some teams could trade up for him, or they'll let him fall.

After all, the New York Giants have been interested in Dart, more than Sanders. With the NFL Draft taking place on Thursday, that's an alarming admission.

Shedeur Sanders isn't worried about NFL Draft

Going from arguably the top pick in the NFL Draft to the end of the first round has to be a tough pill to swallow. However, Sanders's success with Colorado football speaks for itself.

He's not the flashiest quarterback, but he's a winner. He elevated the Buffaloes program to relevancy thanks to his season. He led the Big 12 in nearly every passing category.

Not to mention, Sanders led the country with a 74% completion percentage. Currently, he also has the all-time best completion percentage at 71.8%.

Some argue and say that he's thrown majority of his passes as a checkdown.

That's true to some degree, but his accuracy over the middle of the field shouldn't be ignored. That's one of the areas of his games that he has unlocked.

Other guys are more explosive, but the floor is more certain with Sanders under center.

As the NFL Draft is hours away, as of writing this, the Colorado football star knows what is to come. The uncertainty might be a bit much to handle.

Either way, teams will be interested and winning teams especially if he falls to the end of the first round. Sanders can be a part of a winning culture and learn to play winning football.

The return on investment for one of those teams would be extraordinary.