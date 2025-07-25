2025 will certainly be an intriguing one for the Cleveland Browns. At the moment, the Browns' four quarterbacks are vying for the starting job. Veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett look to prove they deserve another shot at starting. Rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders undoubtedly want to stake their claim as the top guy. In any case, Gabriel has a different viewpoint on the competition, as Cleveland beat writer Scott Petrak shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel said he’s focused on today, rather than thinking about winning starting job. pic.twitter.com/mRBpl60sOn — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) July 25, 2025

“Browns QB Dillon Gabriel said he’s focused on today, rather than thinking about winning starting job,” posted Petrak on the social media platform.

The third-round pick's focus is certainly an interesting topic as the competition rages on. While many expect Flacco to claim the starting role (he's had success with head coach Kevin Stefanski in the past), there are certainly quite a few that would like to see if Gabriel or fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders rise to the occasion. If they can, then perhaps Stefanski's leash this season will be a bit longer. However, Flacco could offer a steady hand with the ability to lead a playoff team. Which path will Cleveland choose?

Will Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders win Browns quarterback battle?

On the one hand, seeing what exactly the rookies can do from the get-go is an interesting thought. Gabriel was one of college football's most prolific quarterbacks during all three of his stops. With the Oregon Ducks last year, he led an undefeated regular season and Big Ten title win before losing to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Sanders lit up the scoreboards while playing for his father Deion at Jackson State and Colorado yet had an unexpected slide in the draft until the Browns picked him in round five. Now, he has to prove he deserves a spot on the roster. A lot of teams don't even carry three quarterbacks on game day, much less four. If Flacco and Pickett also play well, then Cleveland might have to move one of the four. In any case, Gabriel's focus on daily gains may lead to long term accomplishment.