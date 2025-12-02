The drama surrounding the quarterback situation of the Cleveland Browns just got juicier after the team lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 26-8, on Sunday in Shedeur Sanders' home debut.

With Sanders getting the start for the second straight week, Dillon Gabriel remained as the backup even though he had already recovered from his concussion, which forced him to sit out their win against the Las Vegas Raiders, 24-10, in Week 12.

Sanders played well enough against the Raiders that Browns coach Kevin Stefanski rolled the dice with him again versus the 49ers. The outcome, however, was not the same.

After the loss, Gabriel's fiancée, Zo Caswell, posted a video of her picking an outfit on TikTok and added the caption: “Browns lost, what's new 😂.”

As fans started to call her out, Caswell clarified that she was only kidding.

“For everyone complaining about the caption, I obviously am cheering for the Browns. It's clearly a joke. If we don't laugh, we cry,” commented Caswell, who got engaged to Gabriel last year.

Cleveland fell to 3-9, including 2-4 at home. Sanders went 16-of-25 for 149 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked three times. He had a strong start, throwing 8-of-11, but San Francisco leveled up on defense in the second half, forcing the 23-year-old to struggle.

The 24-year-old Gabriel, meanwhile, watched everything unfold from the bench. He made a brief appearance in the fourth quarter after Sanders appeared to have suffered an injury. But Gabriel only made a short pass to Quinson Judkins before Sanders returned.

Stefanski already stated that Sanders will continue to start against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14.