The Cleveland Browns have proven they can have a successful season now and again, but they will not ascend into true relevance until they find an indisputable franchise quarterback. It will probably take some time before the team is fully convinced that it has completed that foremost objective. Amid the current uncertainty surrounding the signal-caller situation, Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith believes new head coach Todd Monken should trust Shedeur Sanders.

Although the quarterback struggled in his rookie season — completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions –Smith and others think he can excel under the right guidance. A veteran play-caller with a wealth of knowledge to share could have an incredibly positive effect on a young QB's development. Smith already believes Sanders has a solid foundation to stand upon, due to his natural leadership ability. He also does not see a better alternative.

“What does Cleveland have? Absolutely nothing,” the all-time NFL rushing yards and rushing touchdowns leader told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams.” “So what's the debate?

“I haven't seen anyone else earn the right to be {the starter} but him. And he hasn't played enough, and they haven't given him enough chances to be on the football field. And when he's on the football field, {players} feel better. They look better…. The team believes differently {with him on field}. His energy is different.”

Emmitt Smith says Shedeur Sanders DESERVES to be named the Browns QB1 heading into the offseason: "What does Cleveland have? Absolutely nothing. So what's the debate?"@EmmittSmith22 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/O9kHkNkOyp — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 5, 2026

Article Continues Below

Will Browns QB Shedeur Sanders eliminate all doubt next season?

Now, it must be said that Emmitt Smith is probably not the most objective person when it comes to this topic. He spent five years on the Cowboys with Shedeur Sanders' father, all-time great defensive back and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, so he is going to have a deep rooting interest in the Browns' QB room. Monken has yet to confirm his starter, but he was visibly animated when meeting with the fifth-round pick.

Unless Cleveland selects a quarterback early in the 2026 NFL Draft, Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are likely the only options to begin the season under center. The former arguably flashed a higher ceiling, but the latter had eight fewer interceptions (just two in 185 attempts). The new head coach may want to reassess the position during training camp. Though, both players are bound to struggle until the organization to significantly upgrades the offense.

For Smith, the tiebreaker is intangibles, which he thinks Sanders has in spades. Let the speculation begin, once again. Regardless of who solidifies himself as QB1, the Browns better hope there is no controversy by season's end. They desperately need clarity, and their fans deserve it.