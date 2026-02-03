It seems like Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is getting hit from several sides. Included in the mix is his new coach not committing to him as QB1. And Sanders addressed the uncertainty after Todd Monken’s comments.

Sanders appeared on the Up & Adams Show and said he was not surprised, according to a post on YouTube.

“I mean, that’s what is expected, Sanders said. “I think each and every day, I have to prove to everybody and to myself also. So it’s kind of like having goals and accomplishing those goals, whether it’s small goals. And the small goals will end up to long term success.”

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders taking it in stride

Sanders said his focus isn’t on things outside of his control at this point.

“Hit your landmarks on what you need to do,” Sanders said. “Be in control of your life and what you can control.”

Article Continues Below

Sanders made seven starts for the Browns in 2025. He finished with a record of 3-4, throwing seven touchdowns but suffering an unsightly 10 interceptions. That latter total is probably a reason Monken isn’t willing to throw him into the starting role for 2026.

Still, Sanders said he came away with positive feelings after meeting with Monken for the first time, according to NFL.com.

“It's truly great that he was able to coach Lamar,” Sanders said. “And he was able to accomplish everything he was able to accomplish in his life and his career. I feel like we definitely have a connection just from talking to him, just seeing his vibe. He has a great vibe about him.”

Also on the Browns roster is Dillon Gabriel, who started in front of Sanders before getting hurt. And Deshaun Watson, who missed all of 2025 with an injury, could be back in the mix as well. So it’s not an open door for Sanders.

He did flash signs of ability, although it came against the lowly Titans. Sanders threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns in that game.