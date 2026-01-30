It has been a busy week in Ohio, as the Cleveland Browns hired Todd Monken as their new head coach. In his first meeting with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Monken made a Ravens draft joke, referencing Lamar Jackson, and throwing a playful jest at his new quarterback.

For context, Sanders reportedly rebuffed the Ravens' attempts to draft him because Jackson was the starting quarterback. Sanders wanted the chance to start, which he got when the Browns drafted him. Ironically, Jackson missed some time with injuries in 2025. Therefore, there could have been a chance to start some games had the Ravens drafted him. It was a good fresh start for the new coach. The Browns' decision to hire Monken has left many questions about the team. Overall, many fans are split over Monken, and not everyone is sure what to think. Monken has been coaching since 1989, when he started as a Graduate Assistant with Grand Valley State. After working in college football for the next 18 years, Monken got his first opportunity in the NFL after becoming the Wide Receivers Coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Monken got his first chance to be a head coach when he worked in that role for the University of Mississippi from 2013-2015.

Monken has had three stints as offensive coordinator in the NFL, including one year with the Browns in 2019. After spending the last two seasons as offensive coordinator with the Ravens, this will be his first chance at a head-coaching job in the NFL.

Sanders passed for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while rushing 21 times for 169 yards and a score. Although Sanders did not have the greatest rookie season, he gets a full offseason to prepare, and a new head coach. Monken has brought the jokes in his first meeting with his new quarterback. Now, he must also bring the results.