The Dallas Cowboys, known as “America's Team,” are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history. They boast a legacy rich with legendary players who have left a lasting impact on the game. From their early years to their dynastic runs in the 1970s and 1990s, the Cowboys have been home to some of the greatest talent in football.

Now, just before the Cowboys add to their team in the 2025 NFL Draft, we take a look at the Top 10 greatest Cowboys players of all time.

10. DeMarcus Ware (LB/DE, 2005-2013)

DeMarcus Ware was a dominant force on the Cowboys' defense during his tenure. Known for his incredible athleticism and pass-rushing prowess, Ware became one of the most feared defenders in the NFL. He was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time First-Team All-Pro.

Ware holds the Cowboys' record for most career sacks with 117 and was consistently a game-changer with his ability to disrupt opposing offenses. His relentless pursuit of quarterbacks and leadership on defense make him one of the greatest Cowboys of all time.

9. Bob Lilly (DT, 1961-1974)

Bob Lilly, known as “Mr. Cowboy,” was the first draft pick in Cowboys history and became the cornerstone of their defense for over a decade. Lilly was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection and a seven-time First-Team All-Pro. His 94.5 career sacks (unofficial) are a testament to his dominance on the defensive line. Lilly's strength, quickness, and football IQ made him nearly unblockable.

His performance in Super Bowl VI, where he recorded a crucial sack, helped secure the Cowboys' first championship. Lilly's impact on the Cowboys' success and his status as a franchise icon make him one of the greatest Cowboys ever.

8. Mel Renfro (DB, 1964-1977)

Mel Renfro's versatility and excellence in the secondary were instrumental in the Cowboys' defensive success during the 1960s and 1970s. Renfro was a ten-time Pro Bowl selection and a five-time First-Team All-Pro. He played both cornerback and safety, recording 52 career interceptions, which ranks second in Cowboys history.

Renfro's speed and ball-hawking skills made him a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. His contributions were pivotal in the Cowboys' first two Super Bowl victories and earned him a well-deserved place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

7. Larry Allen (OG, 1994-2005)

Larry Allen is widely regarded as one of the greatest offensive linemen in NFL history. His combination of strength, agility, and technique was unmatched. Allen was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection and a seven-time First-Team All-Pro. He played a key role in the Cowboys' dominant offensive line of the 1990s, helping pave the way for Emmitt Smith's rushing success.

Allen's ability to dominate at both guard and tackle positions showcased his versatility. His induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013 cemented his legacy as one of the best to ever play the game.

6. Randy White (DT, 1975-1988)

Randy White, known as the “Manster” (half man, half monster), was a dominant force on the Cowboys' defensive line. White was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and a seven-time First-Team All-Pro.

He was the co-MVP of Super Bowl XII, where he led a suffocating Cowboys defense to victory. White's relentless motor, strength, and technique made him a nightmare for offensive linemen.

His 111 career sacks rank second in Cowboys history. White's toughness and tenacity epitomized the Cowboys' defensive identity during his era.

5. Tony Dorsett (Running Back, 1977-1987)

Tony Dorsett was one of the most electrifying running backs in NFL history. Dorsett burst onto the scene as the NFL Rookie of the Year in 1977 and continued to dazzle with his speed and elusiveness.

He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and a key component of the Cowboys' offense for a decade. Dorsett's 99-yard touchdown run in 1983 remains one of the most iconic plays in NFL history.

He rushed for more than 12,000 yards in his career, ranking second in Cowboys history. Dorsett's ability to change games with his big-play potential made him a true legend.

Michael Irvin, also known as “The Playmaker,” was a key figure in the Cowboys' dominance during the 1990s. Irvin's combination of size, speed, and physicality made him one of the most feared wide receivers of his era. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Irvin's 11,904 receiving yards and 750 receptions remain near the top of the Cowboys' all-time list. His passion, intensity, and ability to perform in big games made him a cornerstone of the Cowboys' success in the 1990s.

Troy Aikman was the epitome of consistency and excellence during the Cowboys' dynastic run in the 1990s. Aikman was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl titles. His pinpoint accuracy, strong arm, and calm demeanor in big games were crucial to the Cowboys' success.

Aikman's 32,942 passing yards and 165 touchdown passes rank among the best in Cowboys history. His ability to distribute the ball to the likes of Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith made the Cowboys' offense one of the most potent in NFL history. Aikman's leadership and championship pedigree solidify his place among the all-time greats.

2. Roger Staubach (QB, 1969-1979)

Roger Staubach, known as “Captain America,” was the heart and soul of the Cowboys during the 1970s. Staubach's leadership, clutch performances, and scrambling ability made him one of the most exciting quarterbacks to watch.

He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and led the Cowboys to two Super Bowl victories. Staubach's ability to perform under pressure earned him the nickname “Captain Comeback.”

His 83.4 career passer rating was one of the highest of his era. Staubach's impact on the Cowboys' success and his status as a beloved figure in franchise history make him one of the greatest Cowboys ever.

1. Emmitt Smith (RB, 1990-2002)

Emmitt Smith is not only the greatest Dallas Cowboy of all time but also one of the greatest running backs in NFL history.

Smith's combination of vision, durability, and toughness made him a nightmare for defenses. He was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, a four-time First-Team All-Pro, and the NFL MVP in 1993. Smith's 18,355 career rushing yards and 164 rushing touchdowns are both all-time NFL records.

His performance in Super Bowl XXVIII, where he was named MVP, was a defining moment in his career. Smith's work ethic, consistency, and ability to deliver in clutch moments make him the greatest player in Cowboys history.

Honorable Mentions

While the above 10 players are widely regarded as the greatest in Cowboys history, several other players throughout the team's long history have also made significant contributions to the franchise as well.

Drew Pearson (WR, 1973-1983) – A three-time Pro Bowler and a key player in the Cowboys' success during the 1970s, Pearson was known for his clutch performances and was named to the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team.

Darren Woodson (S, 1992-2004) – The franchise's all-time leading tackler, Woodson was a five-time Pro Bowler and a key player in the Cowboys' defense during their 1990s dynasty, helping the team win three Super Bowl titles.

Jason Witten (TE, 2003-2017, 2019) – One of the most consistent and reliable tight ends in NFL history, Witten was an 11-time Pro Bowler and ranks first in Cowboys history in receptions and receiving yards and is second in TD catches.

Tony Romo (QB, 2003-2016) – Known for his incredible playmaking ability and improvisational skills, Romo holds numerous Cowboys passing records, including most career passing yards and touchdown passes. His leadership and statistical achievements made him a beloved figure in Cowboys history.

Dak Prescott (QB, 2016-2024) – Dak Prescott has come under fire for his lack of postseason success, but he is quickly approaching Romo's records and could be the Cowboys' all-time passing leader with a healthy 2025. Prescott also has the Cowboys record for career completion percentage and is second in passing TDs but only sixth in interceptions.