It does not appear that 40-year-old Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is a fan of the popular social media platform TikTok. He recently discussed it at the team's minicamp.

Speaking to reporters, Flacco called out those who make TikTok videos, calling it “embarrassing.” He does not like seeing people record dances, especially adults.

“Twitter and all those other things, I won't even download it on my phone just because I know it's a trap to get sucked in,” he explained.

Joe Flacco has thoughts on social media, including TikTok dances. A pretty entertaining 2 minutes of video here #Browns pic.twitter.com/6MV6Y5IqrP — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

He was then asked about TikTok dances, saying you would never catch him doing one. Flacco asked those who are adults making these videos to grow up.

“That's different, too, this generation. The fact that people want to get on their phones and show people [their dances], that's embarrassing!” Flacco said. “You're an adult. Be an adult. I can't wrap my head around that, and I get it, you have kids, and you wanna have fun with your kids, [but] have fun with your kids in private.”

Someone asked if he was “guarded,” which he denied. “I'm not guarded,” he said. “I don't think I'm guarded at all. If you talk to me in person, I'll tell you a lot; I'll be pretty honest with you. But on social media? No chance.”

He knows that if he were to start a TikTok, he'd have to be more open. But he also acknowledges that doing that is a “job in itself,” so it's not worth the effort.

Of course, when he came into the league, Twitter, now X, was the new social media platform. He acknowledges that Twitter became some people's “main news source,” and the same can be said of other platforms like TikTok. He will remain a faithful Instagram user.

Will Joe Flacco start for the Cleveland Browns in 2025?

At the moment, Flacco is entrenched in a quarterback battle with the Browns. He returned to the team after a year away. He won NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 for his season with the team.

Their quarterback room is crowded, though. Flacco was brought back in as a veteran presence, and they also traded for Kenny Pickett, a former first-round pick as well. Deshaun Watson is also still on the roster.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns selected two more. First, they picked Dillon Gabriel of Oregon in the third round. They then sleeted Shedeur Sanders of Colorado two rounds later.

More than likely, the Browns will not head into the regular season with five quarterbacks on their roster. So, it will be a competition to see who makes the cut.