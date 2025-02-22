The Cleveland Browns are already on shaky ground this offseason, forced to address Myles Garrett's recent trade request and an uninspiring quarterback room. That monsoon of uncertainty is compounded by a looming retirement decision.

Longtime offensive line stalwart Joel Bitonio has yet to announce if he is returning for a 12th NFL season. The 33-year-old left guard is leaning in one direction but is still thinking things through, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. He intends to inform the organization of his plan before free agency officially begins on March 12.

The Dawg Pound is going to be restless this offseason regardless of Bitonio's status, but he can assuage the distress to a sizable degree. The two-time First-Team All-Pro and three-time Second-Team All-Pro has been an indispensable workhorse in the trenches since he first put on a Browns uniform in 2014. He has allowed just 23 sacks in 10, 761 snaps and played an entire season eight times in his career.

Bitonio's outstanding durability deserves to be celebrated, but it is also potentially an important factor moving forward. If the seven-time Pro Bowl selection commits to at least one more year, his presence on the O-Line could greatly aid the transition of the team's next starting quarterback.

What will the Browns do at QB?

Deshaun Watson is in jeopardy of missing all of next season after rupturing his Achilles twice in a three-month span. Whether Cleveland uses the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to find a new signal-caller, or it signs a veteran like Aaron Rodgers in free agency, having sufficient protection is essential.

Joel Bitonio markedly declined last year, posting a personal-worst 63.9 overall blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus, but he still offers valuable experience in one of the most crucial areas on the field. Perhaps he wants to see what the Browns do regarding their rocky quarterback situation. No matter what he decides, though, fans will be expressing strong emotions.