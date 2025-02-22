For the Cleveland Browns, having one controversial quarterback may not be enough. Despite still owing Deshaun Watson $92 million over the next two years, rumors are that the Browns may be kicking the tires on Aaron Rodgers to see if he's a fit in case Watson misses the entire season with his Achilles injury.

“People I've talked to around the league do not see a natural fit for Aaron Rodgers,” ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler admitted. “I do look at Cleveland because I'm told from sources there that every quarterback with any sort of starter's experience they are going to evaluate and look at as a potential option. So, you have to include Aaron Rodgers in that. But probably doesn't make a lot of sense there.”

In a vacuum, Rodgers going to the Browns makes some sense. He probably has one, maybe two, years left in his career, and the Browns simply need a veteran bridge QB to get them through the next season or two while they ride out the albatross that is the Watson contract.

However, when you factor in the baggage that Rodgers brings and add it to the baggage that is already in Cleveland thanks to the $240 million fully guaranteed contract and multiple first-round picks they gave up to get Watson while he was dealing with more than 20 accusations of sexual misconduct, it's hard to envision Rodgers donning the brown and orange unis.

That said, maybe the Browns are the perfect franchise to bring Rodgers in because they have no reputation left to lose.

On the flip side of the Aaron Rodgers to the Browns rumor is whether the QB would want to go back to a smaller, Midwestern market. After a decade-and-a-half in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Rodgers traded in his cheesehead for a Big Apple and dealt with all the added attention (good and bad) that comes with being in a major media market.

If the QB wants more of that life, he will likely pursue opportunities with teams in big cities. The Los Angeles Rams (if they trade Matthew Stafford), Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants are all places that may need a QB like Rodgers for a season or two when NFL free agency kicks off with the “legal tampering period” on March 10.