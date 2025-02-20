The Philadelphia Eagles are feeling great heading into the offseason. Philadelphia beat Kansas City 40-22 in Super Bowl 59, earning their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Now the Eagles must transition into offseason mode so they can do it all again in 2025. One NFL insider believes Philadelphia could make a big move this offseason.

ESPN's Dan Graziano suggested that it would make sense for the Eagles to go after a player like Myles Garrett his offseason.

“I think this would fit really well with what the Eagles do under how Howie Roseman opeartes,” Graziano said on the possibility of the Eagles trading for Myles Garrett. “Paying a premium price for a premium player as opposed to sort of overpaying your own free agent, like pay more than you think the market is worth for Josh Sweat just to keep him.”

Graziano compared a potential Garrett trade to the aggressive free agent signing of Saquon Barkley last offseason.

“You overpay to get a guy who could make a difference,” Graziano concluded. “That's what they did with Saquon Barkley and that's what they'll do with others.”

Garrett has piled up at least 12 sacks a season since 2020. That would certainly qualify as a player who can make a difference.

Could the Eagles actually pull off a trade for Myles Garrett?

There's no doubt that the Eagles, or any other NFL team for that matter, would love to get their hands on Myles Garrett.

The question becomes: can the Eagles realistically afford to add Garrett?

Garrett has two years left on his existing contract. He has a $19.7 million cap hit this season, which only goes up to $20.4 million in 2026. That is a bargain for a player of Garrett's talent.

That said, Garrett may demand a new contract if he is traded to a new team. That makes it difficult to know just how much Garrett will cost his next team.

There's also the price of acquiring Garrett in the first place. Cleveland has not sounded very willing to trade Garrett, even after he publicly requested a trade. As such, the Browns may request multiple first-round picks for Garrett, or seek talented players in exchange for Garrett.

That could be a problem for the Eagles. Philadelphia enters the offseason with $19.6 million in cap space, which does not give them much wiggle room at all. It does not help that Philadelphia has almost $51 million in dead cap space from the contracts of Jason Kelce, Josh Sweat, and Fletcher Cox.

To make matters worse, there are practically no Eagles players who could be traded away and save the team money.

The idea of a Myles Garrett might sound exciting to Eagles fans, but ultimately it is a pipe dream.