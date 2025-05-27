Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim turned heads and maybe hearts this weekend when they showed up arm-in-arm at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo. Sharp in tailored formalwear and even sharper with the chemistry, Garrett and Kim were giving full couple energy before the cameras even flashed, per TMZ.

Myles Garrett, Chloe Kim Get Cozy At Anime Awards, Spark Dating Rumors | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/ffUU7SKTFA — TMZ (@TMZ) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sources at the event say the pair weren’t hiding a thing. The Cleveland Browns kissed the Olympic gold medalist on the head, she called him “babe,” and the two were all smiles while posing and chatting with interviewers. Kim, who presented during the show, talked about “romance” at one point—Garrett’s grin in that moment said more than words ever could.

They also weren’t just being lovey-dovey for the sake of optics. Garrett supported Kim while she handled questions and soaked in the spotlight. And when their eyes locked during photo ops, it felt more like a moment from a Studio Ghibli film than a red carpet press gauntlet. It wasn’t just sweet, it was intentional.

Both stars sit at the top of their respective games. Garrett is a four-time All-Pro and the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Kim, who made Olympic history at 17, has two halfpipe golds and multiple world championships. If sports had a prom, this duo just won king and queen.

And beyond the gold medals and accolades, they share something a bit more niche but no less important: a love for anime. Maybe it started with Naruto or Demon Slayer. Doesn’t matter. Whatever brought them together, it’s working.

Off the field, on her terms

For Kim, this kind of public appearance is rare. She's known for keeping her private life lowkey and focusing on her sport. So seeing her this cozy with someone like Garrett—who’s also fairly private despite his high profile—feels like a soft reveal that might grow louder in time.

Meanwhile, Garrett’s Browns are maneuvering through a tricky offseason. They reshuffled contracts and took on drama to keep their star edge rusher in Cleveland long-term. That means cap space is tight, and not everyone’s getting paid just yet.

But if this appearance was any indication, Myles Garrett’s feeling pretty secure in more ways than one.