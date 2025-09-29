The Cleveland Browns lost to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, 34-10. It was not a shocking development, knowing the Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL. But the bad news for the Browns did not stop with the loss.

They are also going to be without two of their top wide receivers, per ESPN's Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi. Cedric Tillman and DeAndre Carter are going to miss “weeks,” as stated by Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Tillman suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's game. He finished with just one catch for six yards before departing. Meanwhile, Carter picked up a knee injury vs. the Lions. That will leave Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond as the only healthy receivers on the active roster.

Cleveland dropped to 1-3 and is two games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. Granted, not many outside of the organization, and probably many inside of it, did not have the highest of hopes this season.

Article Continues Below

They have an aging Joe Flacco under center. Although Flacco was replaced late in the game by Dillon Gabriel. But their rookie quarterbacks, Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, are apparently not ready for NFL action. The Browns' defense appears to be one of the better units in the league, but when the offense can't stay on the field, they can be made to look pedestrian.

There is one bright spot on offense, though. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins looks like he is going to be a star in the NFL.

On Sunday, he rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown against a stout Lions defensive front. He added four receptions for 33 yards. That came on the heels of Judkins rushing for 94 yards and another touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.