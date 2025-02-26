Recently, the Cleveland Browns received a jolt to the senses when superstar defensive end Myles Garrett formally requested a trade from the franchise. The decision wasn't necessarily shocking considering the current direction of the franchise but still signaled a possible end to what has been one of the greatest careers in recent Browns history.

Still, not everyone is so convinced that Garrett will actually be on the move this offseason, including Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“I think the world of Myles (Garrett),” said Stefanski, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Stefanski then added that he understands football is a business, but that “I expect Myles on our team this year, the year after that and the year after that. He’s a part of our present and a part of our future.”

Where do the Browns go from here?

The Brown have been on a steady downhill trajectory ever since signing Deshaun Watson to what turned out to be one of the worst contracts in NFL history during the 2022 offseason. The Browns were able to salvage a playoff spot in 2023 thanks to a late-season surge led by Joe Flacco, but had no such luck this year under the direction of Jameis Winston after Watson went out for the year with an Achilles injury.

Through it all, Myles Garrett has remained one of the league's best defensive players, and there are sure to be plenty of suitors for him on the trade market if the Browns do end up following through on his request. Trading Garrett would obviously hurt the team in the short term but it may give them a better chance to set a stable foundation moving forward, as they would be sure to get plentiful draft assets and potentially young talent in a Garrett deal.

It's also worth noting that at the age of 29, Garrett doesn't exactly fit the timeline of a rebuilding franchise, which is what the Browns figure to be at the current juncture.

In any case, it doesn't seem that Stefanski is ready to let go of the rope anytime soon.