The Cleveland Browns went 3-14 in the 2024 season, finishing in last place in the AFC North. It was the sixth time the Browns have missed the playoffs in Myles Garrett’s eight-year career. And apparently it was the breaking point for the former Defensive Player of the Year as Garrett requested a trade.

While some believed this was the veteran defensive end’s way of creating leverage for a new contract extension from the Browns, it quickly came to light that Garrett is not bluffing. He legitimately wants out of Cleveland.

The Browns, however, don’t want to trade the future Hall of Famer. And so the two sides have remained in a stalemate throughout the month of February. On Tuesday, Browns GM Andrew Berry provided an “update” on the situation. “Our stance really has not changed. We’re not interested in moving him,” Berry stated, per NFL insider Adam Schefter on X.

The Browns hope to keep defensive star Myles Garrett in Cleveland

Cleveland has been opposed to a Garrett trade before the player even asked the organization to move him. Berry shut down trade speculation earlier in the offseason, insisting the Browns would hang onto their defensive superstar.

Obviously, just about every team in the league would love to add a player of Garrett’s caliber to their rosters. He’s seen as a great fit alongside Aidan Hutchinson in Detroit, while the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and others have expressed interest in the 29-year-old sack artist.

For their part, the Browns are expected to take a Hail Mary swing at an offer that they hope is enough to make Garrett overlook all the losing the team has done and keep him in Cleveland.

In all likelihood, the Browns are probably going to have to part with Garrett. If that is the case, Cleveland will likely wait to deal him until after June 1 to ease the salary cap burden. If the Browns move Garrett after June 1, the team can split his cap hit over the next two seasons.

However, if a move is made before June 1, Cleveland would incur $36 million in dead money for 2025. The Browns are already nearly $24 million over the cap, which is the second-worst situation in the league.