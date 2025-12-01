The Cleveland Browns are unsurprisingly a mess. Despite having one of the best defenses in football, led by Myles Garrett in a pursuit for the single-season sack record, the Browns' offense continues to let them down. After rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders' historical debut victory in Week 12 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers brought the feel-good story back down to earth.

Scoring just eight points in the loss, the Browns relied heavily on their rushing attack to the tune of 31 attempts. The reason, other than the poor weather conditions, was the lack of consistency from Sanders and his receivers. Sanders completed 16 passes, but only five to receivers. The inability to connect, primarily with Browns top receiving threat, Jerry Jeudy, caused frustration between the teammates. And in the fourth quarter, following another Cleveland three-and-out, Jeudy confronted Sanders on the sideline.

As most things involving Sanders, the moment went viral, resulting in Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressing the incident on Monday and downplaying any dissatisfaction with either player.

“When you're a family, like we are, you're going to have your disagreements,” Stefanski said, courtesy of Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. “Sometimes they are for everybody to see. Sometimes it's behind closed doors. But like a family, we move on. We talked about it, so I'm not worried about it.”

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on the sideline confrontation between Shedeur Sanders and Jerry Jeudy: pic.twitter.com/gGf1KOrZU4 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 1, 2025

Stefanski did not address what the conversation between Sanders and Jeudy was about. However, the head coach did confirm that Sanders will start for a third consecutive game in Week 14 vs. the Tennessee Titans. This time, facing off against 2024 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and the Titans' 20th-ranked passing defense — offering an opportunity for Sanders and Jeudy to get on the same page.