Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar has returned to University Hospitals in Cleveland, nearly two weeks after undergoing a life-saving liver transplant. The 62-year-old former Browns quarterback, who played 12 seasons in the NFL, shared an update on social media Sunday, posting from a hospital bed:

“Game day, good morning. Trying to stay positive, but obviously a little bump. Let’s have a winning day. You matter. Go Browns!”

Game day good morning ☀️.

Back in the hospital right now. Keeping the vibes positive as always for gameday tho.

Unfortunately, Cleveland lost to the San Francisco 49ers 26-8 on Sunday and has now fallen to 3-9 on the season.

Although Kosar did not provide further details about his condition, he confirmed on Friday that he had returned for a routine liver blood check, his first hospital visit since being discharged on November 24, 2025.

Kosar’s health challenges have been widely publicized. In 2024, he was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and early-stage Parkinson’s disease. His liver transplant, performed on November 17, 2025, was made possible by the generosity of the family of 21-year-old Bryce Dunlap from North Olmsted. Demonstrating his gratitude, Kosar presented a $25,000 donation to the Dunlap family on Thanksgiving Day.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Kosar played college football at the University of Miami, leading the Hurricanes to a national championship in 1983. Drafted by the Browns in the 1985 Supplemental Draft after a highly unusual process involving trades with the Buffalo Bills, he spent nine seasons in Cleveland, passing for 21,910 yards and 116 touchdowns. Kosar led the Browns to three AFC Championship games and set several records, including most consecutive completed passes without an interception (308), an AFC record that stood for nearly two decades.

Kosar also played briefly for the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins, earning a Super Bowl XXVIII ring as a backup with the Cowboys. Over his 12-season career, he completed 1,994 of 3,365 pass attempts for 23,301 yards, 124 touchdowns, and 87 interceptions, while also scoring five rushing touchdowns. He had notable playoff performances in his career, including a then-playoff-record 489 passing yards in a 1986 divisional game against the New York Jets.