After months of rehabilitation and two offseason knee surgeries, Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is nearing a return to the field. Hall, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2024, is listed as questionable for the Cleveland Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. It's the first time this season he has appeared on the injury report.

After Friday’s practice, Hall revealed that he suffered a torn right medial collateral ligament (MCL) and a knee dislocation in the final game of last season against the Baltimore Ravens. He underwent his first surgery shortly after the injury and a second procedure in April to facilitate his recovery. Despite the lengthy rehabilitation, the Browns kept Hall on the active roster to start the 2025 season, though he has missed the first six games.

The timing of Hall’s potential return parallels another setback on the Cleveland defensive line. Rookie tackle Mason Graham, one of the promising newcomers on the Browns roster, was listed as questionable after sustaining a knee injury in practice. If Graham is unable to play, Hall’s availability could provide crucial depth for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

As a rookie in 2024, Hall had one sack, 14 combined tackles, and six solo tackles in eight games. He has been working closely with Graham and veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins to prepare for a seamless reintegration into Cleveland's front line.

The Browns' injury report for Week 7 includes several other essential players. Tight end David Njoku, second on the team with 23 receptions and 223 yards, is ruled out after suffering a left knee injury last week. Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who leads the team with 28 catches for 254 yards, is likely to see an increased role.

Moreover, right tackle Jack Conklin and wide receiver Gage Larvadain are questionable following concussions, while defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is listed as questionable with a hip injury.