The Miami Dolphins (1-5) and Cleveland Browns (1-5) face off in a Week 7 matchup between two desperate teams seeking to revive their seasons. Miami’s offense is built around Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle. Flashes of explosiveness, though, have been derailed by turnovers, inconsistency, and injury. The Browns, meanwhile, boast one of the NFL’s top defenses but the league’s worst offense. They are averaging just 13.7 points per game entering Week 7.

Two struggling teams meet with urgency

Miami’s biggest issue remains its defense. They rank near the bottom of the league in stopping the run. This porous defense gives Cleveland an opportunity to pound the ball and control the tempo. On the flip side, Cleveland’s defense, which is anchored by Myles Garrett, has been its saving grace. They rank among the NFL’s best in sacks, yards per play, and takeaways.

This matchup pits strength against strength. We will see Cleveland’s pass rush versus Miami’s vertical passing game. If the Browns can disrupt Tagovailoa’s timing and limit deep shots, they’ll have a strong chance to steal one at home. However, if Miami’s offense finds rhythm early, the Dolphins could finally snap out of their funk.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Dolphins and the Browns in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season.

Tua Tagovailoa gets picked again

It’s been a frustrating stretch for Tua Tagovailoa. He has struggled to find consistency despite Miami’s wealth of offensive weapons. In last week’s 29-27 loss to the Chargers, Tagovailoa threw three interceptions. Two of those led directly to 10 Los Angeles points. Sure, he did lead a pair of late touchdown drives. However, his decision-making and ball security remain major concerns.

Now, he faces one of the league’s most disruptive defenses. The Browns rank among the NFL’s top teams in pressure rate and defensive efficiency. Their ability to disguise coverage has fooled even veteran quarterbacks. With Garrett, Carson Schwesinger, Denzel Ward, and Grant Delpit all capable of forcing mistakes, another turnover-heavy outing isn’t out of the question. Expect Tagovailoa to once again post solid yardage totals. That said, he will throw at least one costly interception in what could be a defensive slugfest.

De’Von Achane surpasses 100 rushing yards

Even when Miami’s passing game sputters, De’Von Achane continues to be a spark plug. The dynamic running back ripped through the Chargers’ defense last week for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He also added 22 yards as a receiver. His explosiveness and patience have made him Miami’s most reliable offensive weapon.

Against Cleveland, the challenge stiffens. The Browns allow just under 80 rushing yards per game and 3.1 yards per carry. They rank among the NFL’s elite run defenses. Still, Achane’s blend of speed and vision gives him a chance to break one or two long runs even against a stout front. Achane could surpass 100 total rushing yards and keep the offense balanced. Look for the Dolphins to emphasize the ground game more heavily in an effort to neutralize Cleveland’s pass rush.

Dillon Gabriel finally finds the end zone

For Cleveland, rookie QB Dillon Gabriel continues to show glimpses of potential. That said, he has yet to deliver a breakout performance. In last week’s 23-9 loss to Pittsburgh, he completed 29 of 52 passes for 221 yards but failed to throw a touchdown for the second straight game. Protection issues plagued him. He was sacked six times and hit repeatedly throughout the contest.

Fortunately for Gabriel, the Dolphins’ defense offers a far friendlier matchup. Miami ranks near the bottom of the league in pressure rate (16.7 percent). They have also struggled mightily against both the run and the short passing game. Expect the Browns’ offensive game plan to revolve around quick reads, play-action, and high-percentage throws to Harold Fannin Jr, David Njoku, and Jerry Jeudy. That formula should allow Gabriel to settle in and throw for at least two touchdowns. This would mark his first multi-score game as Cleveland’s starter.

Myles Garrett bags Tua Tagovailoa

Cleveland’s Myles Garrett has been quiet in recent weeks. He has gone without a sack since Week 3. That drought could end in dramatic fashion against Miami. The Dolphins’ offensive line has struggled to protect Tagovailoa, particularly against top-tier edge rushers. Garrett’s combination of power and burst will test Miami’s tackles from the opening snap. His ability to collapse the pocket could force Tagovailoa into hurried throws or coverage sacks.

Expect Garrett to register at least one sack and multiple quarterback pressures. This will help Cleveland’s defense set the tone early. A strong game from Garrett could be the difference between a Browns victory and another frustrating loss.

Browns grind out their second win

The Dolphins may have the flashier offense on paper. However, Cleveland’s physicality and discipline make it the better bet in this matchup. The Browns’ defensive front can neutralize Miami’s speed. Meanwhile, their run game should exploit the Dolphins’ soft interior. Look for Quinshon Judkins to log 90+ rushing yards. He should control the tempo and keep Tagovailoa off the field.

Ultimately, Cleveland’s defense will capitalize on Miami’s mistakes. The Browns should generate key turnovers that swing the game in their favor. Expect another gritty effort from the Browns and Dillon Gabriel’s first NFL win, 23-20.

Final thoughts

For Miami, this matchup is a gut check. It's a chance to prove they can win the physical battles necessary to stay relevant in the AFC. For Cleveland, it’s an opportunity to finally pair elite defense with functional offense. One team will leave with renewed confidence; the other could face serious questions about its direction.