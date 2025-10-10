Every year for Halloween, Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett creates at at-home graveyard featuring all the quarterbacks he has sacked over his career. After Week 6, he is hoping to add another tombstone to the decoration.

The Browns will be taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning Garrett will have an opportunity to face off against quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Garrett thinks he's the perfect candidate to be added to the graveyard, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“He's a great one,” Garrett said of Rodgers. “He'll probably get propped up a little higher than some of the others. It'd be an honor to put him in the graveyard. Definitely a lot of respect for what he's done in his career. He's special.”

Article Continues Below

Garrett has sacked plenty of quarterbacks over his nine-year NFL career. He has made 106.5 total, with double digit numbers every season since his rookie year. As he continues to build on those numbers, taking down Rodgers would add one of the bigger name quarterbacks in modern NFL history to his graveyard.

While his time with the New York Jets went awry, Rodgers crafted his legacy with the Green Bay Packers. A four-time MVP, 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, Garrett clearly admires what Rodgers has been able to do on the gridiron.

Still, on Sunday, all that matters is AFC North supremacy. At 1-4, the Browns are looking to climb out of the cellar. Sitting 4-1, the Steelers don't want to give up their top spot. But if Garrett is able to get into Pittsburgh's backfield consistently, it'll be a difficult day for Rodgers and the offense.