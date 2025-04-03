The Cleveland Browns signed Myles Garrett to a four-year, $160 million extension in March that included $123.5 million in guarantees, but the organization is still expecting more out of him, specifically from a leadership standpoint, as owner Jimmy Haslam said.

“What we've challenged Myles on is, by his practice habits, by his actions, etcetera, to become a real leader of the team,” Jimmy Haslam said, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “And he has said he'd do that and we're hopeful that he will be.”

It has been reported that Garrett is, “well known within the Browns that Garrett is frequently late to the facility… [and] has skipped mandatory team activities on multiple occasions,” according to Williams.

Despite the concerns with leadership, the Browns wanted to keep the player who is so impactful on the field, despite his trade request. The organization never seriously thought about trading him, and eventually got a long-term deal done with the edge rusher.

“We had a lot of conversations about it, and there was never serious thought to the trade Myles,” Haslam said, according to Williams. “What we know we have in Myles is a Hall of Famer… These kind of situations are emotional. People say things, and you have to realize it's not just the player. There's an agent. There's an agency who are working that process behind the scenes, and they're really good at it. They're really effective at it. And we're just glad it worked out.”

The Browns are hoping to eventually build a winner with Garrett in the fold, and the lack of winning was the main reason that he requested a trade in the first place. The next order of business is figuring out who will be the starting quarterback for the Browns in 2025, whether that be a rookie from the draft, or a veteran who is not on the roster yet.