The player favored to be the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback for Week 1 has been revealed by oddsmakers, and it's not Shedeur Sanders. After its eventful 2025 NFL Draft, the franchise has a crowded locker room at the most critical position. Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are now on a roster that includes Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett. Watson, however, who would have been the favored starter heading into the season, is set to miss a significant part of the 2025 season recovering from a second Achilles tear.

With his wealth of experience and track record with the franchise, Flacco seems like the choice to begin the season. The now-40-year-old is well-regarded and has led the Browns into the playoffs before. However, DraftKings just revealed that their betting favorite right now is Kenny Pickett. The former first-round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers is coming off a Super Bowl victory as the backup QB for the Philadelphia Eagles. Through 25 games as a starter, Pickett has compiled a record of 15-10 with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Browns are searching for their long-term solution at quarterback

Despite the 3-14 season in 2024, there are several functional elements of this Browns' team. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has been the franchise's most successful leader of this century. Cleveland re-signed superstar defensive end Myles Garrett and has a roster with a ton of talent. Just two years ago, in 2023, this team was 11-6, making the playoffs for the second time in four years. The main issue with this organization has been at quarterback.

Deshaun Watson was supposed to be the solution at the position, but he has been an unmitigated disaster. The three-time Pro Bowler still has two more years on his deal, but based on his recent injury history and just his production on the field when he's been healthy, Cleveland should be looking in a different direction under center. Flacco has had a tremendous career, but will be retiring soon. Right now, there is a golden opportunity for Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders to grab the bull by the horns to be the long-term solution at the position.

Sanders might be disappointed about his draft slide, but he still has a chance to start for this franchise in 2025. The 23-year-old was remarkable during his time with Colorado and has traits that should immediately translate to the next level. Sanders is accustomed to navigating a messy pocket, lacking a strong run game, and throwing receivers open. The reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year certainly has some hefty competition, but he has the upside to be there at the top in the end.