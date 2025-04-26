The Cleveland Browns closed the most scrutinized NFL Draft fall ever. Shedeur Sanders landed to the AFC North franchise with the 144th pick of the fifth round.

Sanders' fall left countless of fans perplexed. Patrick Mahomes and Stephen A. Smith were notable reactions. Even Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones offered to endorse Sanders amid his snub.

But Sanders' day three selection sparked flurries of reactions. Including from the Sanders household, as captured by ESPN Sportscenter.

Shilo and Shedeur dancing is perfection after Shedeur got drafted 😂 (via shilosanders/Twitch) pic.twitter.com/JdL6O0snhn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sanders even took to Instagram live to celebrate the moment. He rocked a Browns hat while doing his famed “time's up” dance with his brother Shilo. The Colorado star QB added a “Thank you GOD” post on his personal X account.

Of course, Sanders wasn't the only reaction. The rest of the football world chimed in.

Notable reactions for Browns ending Shedeur Sanders fall

The Colorado football X account praised the selection.

“Cleveland, it's PERFECT TIMING,” the account shared.

Colorado even tried assisting in the last minute push to get Sanders drafted. The X account posted 10 minutes worth of Sanders highlights heading into the third and final day of the draft.

However, some analysts launched their conspiracies into the matter. Marcus Spears of ESPN was one posting this thought.

“Cleveland taking Gabriel over Shedeur is clearly not football. I thought Cleveland would take him with 33 or 36 pick and when they didn’t, I started to believe what Stephen A was saying. This draft isn’t about Sheduer, it’s about Prime,” Spears posted, referencing Sanders' famed father and former college football coach Deion Sanders.

Skip Bayless rose as another Sanders backer. The former Fox Sports 1 personality still ripped the league for Sanders' fall.

“Shedeur should've gone first to Tennessee. He went 144th, to arguably the NFL's worst franchise. In a division featuring the two best quarterbacks in the NFL, in pretty lousy weather…after they already took Dillon Gabriel,” Bayless ranted on X. “So is Shedeur now just a valuable trading piece?”

Sanders is now the fifth QB entering the Browns' room. He joins Gabriel in comprising the 2025 draft class. Plus walks into a room featuring DeShaun Watson, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.