The NFL Pro Bowl used to be the ultimate badge of honor for the league's elite, but New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu thinks the standard has officially slipped. On a recent episode of his “In the Bayou” podcast, the “Honey Badger” didn’t hold back when discussing Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders earning a spot in the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

“That's what I don't like, bro, we cannot reward mediocrity,” Mathieu said. “If you got more interceptions than touchdowns, there’s no way you should be rewarded.”

Tyrann Mathieu reacts to Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Bowl selection 😳 “We cannot reward mediocrity… If you have more interceptions than touchdowns, there’s no way you should be rewarded.” pic.twitter.com/IIj3nbGopr — In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu (@InTheBayouPod) February 2, 2026

Mathieu’s critique centers on a stat line that is hard to ignore. Sanders, who stepped in as an injury replacement for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, finished his rookie campaign with just 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. While the Browns found some late-season success with Sanders under center, his individual efficiency remained a lightning rod for criticism.

The struggle was evident in the Browns' regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4. Although Cleveland secured a gritty 20-18 victory, Sanders managed only 111 passing yards on 11-of-22 passing with zero touchdowns. Critics like Mathieu argue that while Sanders’ massive social media following and “Sanders” brand helped him win the fan vote, his 68.1 passer rating doesn't scream “All-Star.”

Despite the noise, the rookie remains grateful. Sanders recently told reporters he was “beyond excited” for the opportunity to represent the AFC in San Francisco. However, as veterans like Mathieu speak out, the debate over whether the Pro Bowl has become a popularity contest rather than a meritocracy is only getting louder.