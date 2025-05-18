May 18, 2025 at 10:01 AM ET

The Cleveland Browns have a fascinating quarterback situation heading into the summer. Cleveland cannot count on Deshaun Watson, whose availability for the 2025 season is questionable after an injury setback in January. The Browns now have a four-way quarterback battle for the starting job, which will start in training camp. Browns fans may be hopeful that one rookie quarterback can win the job.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders posed for pictures in his new uniform on Saturday. Sanders looks very comfortable in Cleveland's home uniform.

Sanders has adopted the No. 12 jersey in Cleveland, the same number his mentor Tom Brady wore during his legendary NFL career.

But if you ask Sanders why he chose the number, there was no special significance behind it.

“It was the best available number for me,” Sanders told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Sanders also confirmed that he does not plan to purchase No. 2 from his teammate DeAndre Carter. Sanders wore No. 2 during his high school and collegiate career.

“No, I'm not trying to buy anything,” Sanders added. “My signing bonus ain't that high right now.”

He will have to forge a new legacy with the No. 12 during his rookie season.

Can Shedeur Sanders win the Browns' starting quarterback job in training camp?

Does Sanders have a realistic chance of winning the starting job during his rookie season?

The Browns have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders duking it out for the starting job. The competition is set to begin in full during training camp.

Flacco is the favorite to start during Week 1. He is a wily veteran who proved he can still ball during Cleveland's 2023 season. But a lot has changed since 2023.

Flacco is now 40 years old. There is limited precedent for a 40-year-old quarterback thriving in the NFL, so his job is not 100% safe.

As a result, all three of the other quarterbacks need to be ready.

It will be very interesting to see how Sanders performs during the preseason especially. If Sanders ignites hope within the Browns fanbase, they may start calling for him at the first signs of struggle from Flacco.

Ultimately, that may be Sanders' best path towards the starting job.

Sanders is unlikely to win the job outright during training camp.

However, if he positions himself high enough on the depth chart, he could end up playing meaningful snaps at some point later this fall.