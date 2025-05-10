Given that he is competing against three other quarterbacks, including one who was selected two rounds ahead of him in the NFL Draft, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders must prove himself on the field during rookie minicamp. However, due to the speculated reasons of why he tumbled into the fifth round, the former Colorado star must also impress the team off the field. He is certainly amusing the media.

When asked why he chose to wear the No. 12, the same one his mentor Tom Brady donned during his all-time-great career, Sanders offered a fairly straightforward explanation. “It was the best available number for me,” the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year told Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot on Saturday afternoon. The reporter then inquired about the possibility of Sanders buying No. 2 (his college number) from Browns wide receiver DeAndre Carter. He issues another simple yet effective reply.

“No, I'm not trying to buy anything,” the smiling 23-year-old said. “My signing bonus ain't that high right now.”

#Browns Shedeur Sanders on taking No. 12 and if he’ll try to buy WR DeAndre Carter’s No.2: pic.twitter.com/D2jsuao0wg — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Can Browns QB Shedeur Sanders change the presumed league-wide perception of him?

Regardless of what people think of Shedeur Sanders, son of Colorado head coach and legendary cornerback Deion Sanders, it is clear that the young talent has an image problem in the eyes of the NFL. Despite questions about his arm strength and athleticism, analysts expected Sanders to come off the board long before the No. 144 overall pick.

Reports suggest he was tanking pre-draft interviews, while others spoke of a tense and unsuccessful meeting with the New York Giants. No matter what transpired behind closed doors, the burden is now on Sanders to portray himself in a manner that will leave no doubt about his professionalism. The last thing he needs right now is for a story to drop about him shelling out money to secure his old number from a teammate. Plenty of fans would label him entitled and flashy.

The Second-Team All-American obviously has the means to pursue No. 2 if he really wants to, but he is carrying himself like a true fifth-round pick upon arriving in Cleveland. The humble response will make potential character concerns less relevant by the day, which, in turn, will ensure that football is the primary focus. Sanders is aware of his situation and is looking to earn the starting job through strong play and effective leadership.

He is already off to a good start, based on the initial impressions at rookie minicamp. This latest response should only help his cause.