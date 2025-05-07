The Cleveland Browns may have found themselves a late-round gem in Shedeur Sanders, but his surprising fall to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft didn't go unnoticed — especially by none other than Tom Brady.

During an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive, Brady shared a personal moment from draft weekend. Speaking with co-host Mike Majlak, the seven-time Super Bowl champion revealed that he actually texted Sanders amid his slide, offering words of encouragement.

“I actually texted Shedeur because I know him very well,” Brady said. “And I said, ‘Dude, whatever happens, wherever you go, that's your first day. Day 2 matters more than the draft.' I was 199. So who can speak on it better than me?”

Brady's message to Sanders was more than friendly advice — it was a torch passed. As the Browns quarterback now faces a long road to starter status, Brady's career serves as the ultimate blueprint. Drafted 199th overall himself, Brady emphasized that perseverance outweighs draft hype.

“Use it as motivation. You're going to get your chances and go take advantage of it.”

Originally projected as a top-five pick, Sanders shocked draft analysts by falling to pick No. 144. The Browns had already taken Dillion Gabriel in the third round, raising further eyebrows. Still, with Brady's backing and a chip on his shoulder, Sanders is entering Cleveland with something to prove.

Notably, many expected Sanders to land with the Las Vegas Raiders, given Brady's minority ownership and past mentorship. However, the Raiders — like others — passed, leaving the Browns to seize the moment.

While some questioned his draft interviews and decision-making, the former Colorado quarterback now has the chance to write his own path. Backed by Brady's belief and the hunger to defy expectations, he could turn this draft slide into a defining career chapter.

For the Browns, this wasn't just a pick — it might've been their most important one in a very long time.