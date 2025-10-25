Amid a 2-5 start to the season, there are many fans whose main interest in the Cleveland Browns revolves around the possibility of backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders taking in-game snaps. Well, even if head coach Kevin Stefanski wants to or is forced to move off starter Dillon Gabriel during Sunday's road game versus the New England Patriots, the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year may not be available.

Sanders, after not initially carrying a designation, is now listed as questionable with a back injury, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. Former Patriots QB Bailey Zappe will be elevated from the practice squad in preparation of Sanders' potential absence.

Considering that he is already chasing the No. 1 spot on the depth chart, and the Browns could select a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, any personal setback could jeopardize Sanders' future prospects in Cleveland. Although he is not your run-of-the-mill Day 3 draft selection, fifth-round picks tend to have a narrow window of opportunity. Sanders and the team will monitor this back issue and proceed accordingly. Quarterback-based chatter will continue in the meantime.

Will the Browns figure out their QB room before the offseason?

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most polarizing rookies in recent memory, making the Browns much more newsworthy than most sub-.500 squads. It is a tough situation for both the former Colorado Star and 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel, who is focused on competently manning the QB position despite severe roster limitations.

Fans expect hardship during a rebuild, and on this specific franchise, but they demand clarity. Ideally, the Browns will determine if either Gabriel or Sanders is a long-term option under center before they invest a high draft pick in a new signal-caller. Regardless of what unfolds, these two rookies must capitalize on every chance they receive. Any official reps could be seen as an audition for a potential future employer.

Before Sanders even has the privilege of showcasing his abilities, he will need to get healthy. Cleveland will make its final decision on his injury status before Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff time.