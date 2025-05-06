Since leaving the 2025 NFL Draft with seven new players, the Cleveland Browns have yet to officially sign any of their incoming rookies. However, they recently announced their jersey numbers, with Shedeur Sanders set to wear No. 12 in 2025. A common quarterback number, Sanders is reportedly donning No. 12 in honor of Tom Brady.

Sanders has long looked up to Brady, who has been somewhat of a mentor to him throughout his career, per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. With Sanders' traditional No. 2 already taken by veteran receiver DeAndre Carter, Brady's former No. 12 was his next logical choice.

“[Shedeur] Sanders' jersey number is a notable choice, as it was also worn by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who has been a mentor to Sanders,” Oyefusi wrote.

The Browns released the jersey numbers for all their rookies. First-round pick Mason Graham will wear No. 94, with second-round selection Carson Schwesinger choosing No. 49. Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland's other rookie quarterback, will wear No. 5 after representing No. 8 at Oklahoma and Oregon.

Before joining the Browns, Sanders had worn No. 2 for his entire career, leading to his NIL brand, “2Legendary.” It is unknown if his brand name will change with his new number.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' relationship with Tom Brady

Sanders and Brady have been close friends and associates for a couple of years. Though unclear how the two met, Sanders signed an NIL deal with Brady's ‘TB12′ apparel brand while at Jackson State in 2022. Since then, Brady has taken the young quarterback under his wing as he attempts to carve out his own Hall of Fame career.

Brady's 23-year-long NFL career briefly overlapped with Sanders' father, Deion Sanders, but the two retired legends were never friends. However, they are now seemingly cordial with each other as Brady watches over the younger Sanders' career.

As a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady was not-so-quietly hopeful that his team would take Sanders at No. 6 in the 2025 NFL Draft. But after trading for Geno Smith earlier in the offseason, the selection no longer made sense, leading to Las Vegas taking Ashton Jeanty in the first round. Brady is still firmly in Sanders' corner and likely will be for the foreseeable future.