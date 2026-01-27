The Cleveland Browns concluded a 5-12 season with a sense of optimism, finishing the year on a two-game winning streak that showcased the potential of their young core. While the record led to the departure of Kevin Stefanski, fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders emerged as a significant bright spot after taking over the starting role in Week 12.

Sanders finished his debut campaign with 1,400 passing yards and seven touchdowns, becoming the first rookie quarterback for the franchise to win his debut start since 1995.

Speaking to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Sanders described his transition to the professional level as a learning experience that has prepared him for the future, stating that he is excited for the offseason now that he has gained “actual, realistic reps” against NFL competition.

Article Continues Below

Following the advancement of the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Sanders has been added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as a replacement for Drake Maye.

This selection makes Sanders the first fifth-round rookie to earn a Pro Bowl nod since Puka Nacua in 2023 and the first Cleveland quarterback to receive the honor since 2007. He will join All-Pro teammates Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward as the team’s representatives in the San Francisco Bay Area.

While Sanders prepares for the Pro Bowl, Mary Kay Cabot also reported that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is gaining momentum to become the next head coach. Schwartz is picking up steam as general manager Andrew Berry and owner Jimmy Haslam conclude their search, and he has already received strong endorsements from locker room leaders like Garrett and Ward.

The final decision will likely rest with the incoming coach as Cleveland looks to utilize its two first-round picks to stabilize the roster.