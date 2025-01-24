After helping Ohio State football complete their quest for redemption and win a national championship, Quinshon Judkins is ready to go pro. The star running back, who rushed for 100 yards and scored three total touchdowns versus Notre Dame on Monday, is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Buckeyes fans do not want to say goodbye, but they will surely be cheering on Judkins as he aims to climb the board and further impress scouts. The 21-year-old's last major decision– leaving Ole Miss for Ohio State at the beginning of 2024– paid huge dividends. He hopes this choice will produce similar success for him in the immediate future.

Judkins joined senior TreVeyon Henderson in comprising a sensational backfield this season. He accepted less touches for the opportunity to play on arguably the most talented roster in the country, but the 6-foot, 218-pound RB still managed to feast from an individual standpoint.

He carried the ball 194 times for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 161 yards and two scores in the air. Sharing the spotlight with Henderson and other offensive talents like wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka and quarterback Will Howard makes it somewhat difficult to stand out, but Judkins has three months to decisively win over NFL franchises.

Quinshon Judkins is ready to take ‘next step'

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has him ranked No. 5 among running backs in the upcoming class. The position is rising in value, so there is no telling where the two-time First-Team All-SEC selection will land in April. Ashton Jeanty will headline most of the attention and come off the board first, but Quinshon Judkins could offer tremendous value depending on when he is selected.

Before fully preparing for that grueling yet exciting process, the difference-making transfer is expressing his appreciation for the Buckeyes and Columbus.

“My time here at Ohio State was like no other,” Judkins told Thamel. “It was like no other place I’ve ever been. I enjoyed my time here so much. I’m ready to take the next step in my journey and prove I’m best running back in draft class.”

While Judkins works to make an even bigger name for himself, Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day will focus on replacing him and the several other impactful playmakers he is losing to the NFL. But everyone can savor the championship win for just a little longer, right?