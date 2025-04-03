The Cleveland Browns are one of the most intriguing teams in the league as the 2025 NFL draft approaches. Armed with the No. 2 overall pick, the Browns have several holes on their roster that need to be filled, with the biggest among them being the quarterback position. While Cleveland could opt to select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with this pick, could they potentially wait for Arch Manning to declare for the 2026 NFL draft and target him instead?

To this point, the only move at quarterback that the Browns have made at quarterback this offseason saw them add Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, which is noteworthy since Deshaun Watson is expected to miss the entire 2025 campaign after he re-ruptured his Achilles back in January. Cleveland could target their quarterback of the future now, but if they don't like their options, it's possible they could tank for Manning and hope he makes the jump to the NFL in 2026.

“'It’s such a weak quarterback draft and free-agency class at the position,' one exec said. ‘Is there a temptation to suck for Arch Manning?'”

“Not all are convinced the Browns will select a quarterback at No. 2 in the draft. ‘Are they drafting or tanking?' another exec asked. ‘If you are tanking, then you would be down to one year left on Deshaun (Watson). I’m sure they are like, ‘Hey, Joe Flacco got us to the playoffs and we can do whatever,”” Mike Sando of The Athletic wrote.

Browns receive warning over potential Arch Manning strategy

Manning got his first real action in college last season with Texas football, completing 61 of his 90 pass attempts for 939 yards and nine touchdowns, while also adding 108 yards and four touchdowns as a rusher. In concept, the idea to tank for Manning makes sense, but as one executive warned, there's no guarantee that they would land him if they were to tank for him.

“'You are not guaranteed Arch Manning is going to come out, or that he will agree to go to Cleveland, so my guess is they draft a quarterback this year,' one of the execs said. ‘If you were tanking, I don’t know why you would give Myles Garrett all that money,'” Sando wrote.

As of right now, the Browns are being heavily linked to Penn State football defensive end Abdul Carter, so there's a chance they could pass on a quarterback this year and truly address the position in 2026. What Cleveland will end up doing remains a mystery, but if they don't end up drafting a quarterback, it's fair to wonder whether they are waiting until 2026 to target Manning or another passer.