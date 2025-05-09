The Cleveland Browns have a luxury of quarterbacks at their disposal, and there will be a true quarterback battle when training camp arrives in the coming months. The Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in this draft, and they'll be competing with each other for the top spot, and are getting started early with rookie minicamp in effect.

With the number of options they have, there's a good chance that if Sanders plays well, the team could trade the other quarterbacks they have, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“The Browns also look at quarterbacks, like all positions, like currency, like value. They can trade one of these guys in August if they play well in the preseason. They're going to give Sanders every chance. The word around the league was that he had a tough time in some of these interviews with other teams, that was not the case with the Browns experience. They felt good about him, they felt like he was a good person, that he's accurate on the field. There's some things to like, but he has to beat out Dillon Gabriel.”

Could Shedeur Sanders win the Browns quarterback battle?

Coming into the draft, it seemed like Sanders was one of the top quarterbacks on the board, but he slid all the way to the fifth round, and several other quarterbacks were chosen ahead of him. Sanders is now with the Browns, and he has a chance to prove the doubters wrong with where he was picked.

Sanders has landed in a good situation where the team doesn't quite know who will be the starting quarterback, and they have a few options to choose from. Outside of Sanders and Gabriel, Joe Flacco will be competing for the job, and he could have the best shot to win due to him being a veteran in the league.

Kenny Pickett will also have a shot at the starting job, and he showed some times during last season with the Philadelphia Eagles that he has the skills to lead an offense.

It will be interesting to see when training camp comes around on who will be the player to stand out amongst the others.