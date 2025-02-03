After a disappointing season from the Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett has decided that it's time for him and the team to go their separate ways. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has officially requested a trade in a letter that he wrote to the fans and the teams.

“While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent,” Garrett wrote. “The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

“With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

There's no doubt that several teams will be calling the Browns to get their hands on one of the best edge rushers in the league.

Myles Garrett requests trade from Browns

Despite Myles Garrett requesting a trade, the team's stance on not dealing him has not changed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. General manager Andrew Berry recently stated that Garrett wouldn't be traded under any circumstances, and it will be interesting to see if he keeps that same energy through the offseason.

There was always speculation that Garrett may want out of Cleveland, and the signs pointed to that revelation during the season. In December, Garrett spoke about his future with the Browns and how he wanted to see them commit to getting better.

“If they can show that they will put all the pieces in place do it in the near future,” Garrett said. “If we have that alignment and we have a great defense, have time of possession and a running game offense, that will keep my mind at rest. Not just me, a lot of guys on defense and the defensive line.”

Many teams would love to have Garrett on their team, and the Browns will be getting calls from all over the league to see what they can do to land him.