The Cleveland Browns are perhaps the most interesting team in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, as they likely will have a huge ripple effect on the rest of the draft based on what they will do with the No. 2 pick. The current buzz is that the Browns will take either Colorado's Travis Hunter or Penn State's Abdul Carter over quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but ESPN's Jordan Reid is predicting that they trade up from the first pick in the second round to take a quarterback.

“What the Browns do at No. 2 could send the draft in several directions,” Jordan Reid of ESPN said. “They have a huge hole at quarterback, but it seems likely they would go with the best available player on their board, picking either edge rusher Abdul Carter (Penn State) to play opposite Myles Garrett or wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (Colorado) for an additional playmaker. But what about QB? The Browns will select one at some point in this draft. Since they own the top pick in the second round, don't be surprised if they use that (or other picks) to trade back into Round 1 for their signal-caller.”

It is unknown how far Sanders will fall in the draft, so depending on how far he drops, the Browns could target him in a trade-up. Other players like Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe could be in contention as well. Regardless, the Browns are very much in play to trade up.

Trading back into the first round for a quarterback would give the Browns the fifth-year option for the quarterback they take, which is valuable if the player ends up being good. It will be interesting to see who the Browns choose from at No. 2 between Hunter and Carter, and if they are able to move back into the first round to get a quarterback they like on draft night.