With the 2025 NFL Draft looming in just over two weeks, the Cleveland Browns are in an interesting spot with the No. 2 pick. If the Browns decide not to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the pick, they have a decision to make between Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, and Mel Kiper is going with Hunter in his latest mock draft for ESPN.

“I debated Hunter vs. Penn State's Abdul Carter for Cleveland,” Mel Kiper said in his mock draft for ESPN. “There's no doubt that slotting Carter opposite Myles Garrett would destroy game plans. But Hunter is a special prospect in so many ways, and he'd check a big box for the Browns — mainly as a receiver. They have wideout Jerry Jeudy and tight end David Njoku but need more pass-catching talent. Hunter — my No. 1 overall prospect — has a ‘wow' factor to his game, and he could use his speed, ball skills, instincts and elusiveness to become an impact player right out of the gate. He had 96 catches for 1,258 and 15 TDs last season.”

Kiper outlines the impact that Hunter would have on the Browns' offense as a receiver, and given the roster, it makes a lot of sense that he would be utilized on that side of the ball a ton. Still, despite the Browns having two solid cornerbacks, Kiper believes that the Browns should put Hunter out there on the field as well in key situations when they need a stop.

“But there's also the defensive impact of taking Hunter,” Kiper said. “Cleveland already has playmakers at cornerback in Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II, but it could still use Hunter in big spots. Have to make a stop at the end of the half? I'd have him on the field. Drafting Hunter and getting him in the mix on both sides of the ball could really energize this fan base.”

The Browns are in a position to add a blue chip player with the No. 2 pick, and both Hunter and Carter fit that billing. As of late, it seems like Hunter is the consensus pick in that spot.