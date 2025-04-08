For his soon-to-be-determined future, Shedeur Sanders doesn’t mind a rebuild situation. And he profiles near the top of the 2025 draft class. However, an NFL insider dumped cold water on the Browns or Giants' link to Sanders, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

A discussion with @tyschmit about some of the potential landing spots for Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.

“I don’t think Shedeur Sanders is going No. 2,” Schefter said. “And the signs point to him not going No. 3, either.”

And there you have it, straight from the mouth of a guy who knows the NFL inside and out. However, Schefter didn’t couch him comments with “right now, two weeks out.” And that’s the proper course because things change quickly in the NFL.

Where will QB Shedeur Sanders go?

Schefter said there are three main options for the Colorado University star.

“Nine, New Orleans,” Schefter said. “Twenty-one, Pittsburgh. Those are the two scenarios in my mind that are most plausible, right now.”

Schefter added he could also a situation where the New York Giants or Cleveland Browns got back in the mix later if Sanders remains on the board.

“I could see … (those teams) trading back into the first round and getting the guy a lot of people linked to them all along at two and three,” Schefter said. “This is to me going to be the great question of (Round 1). Where does Shedeur Sanders go?”

Schefter left the door open for a wild-card scenario where an unexpected team goes in and grabs Sanders. This happened last year when the Atlanta Falcons surprised draft “experts” and took Michael Penix Jr. even though they had signed Kirk Cousins in the offseason.

Sanders profiles as an eventual plus starter, according to nfl.com. The 6-foot-1, 212-pounder has plenty of confidence, according to nfl.com.

“He’s seen mixed results under an intensely bright spotlight, but there are no signs his confidence has ever wavered,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Sanders possesses a baseline of poise, savvy and accuracy, traits that are integral in becoming an NFL starter.”