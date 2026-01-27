The Cleveland Browns are inching closer to finding the man to replace Kevin Stefanski, and it looks like the answer might already be in the building. According to a report from longtime Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is “gaining momentum” to become the franchise's next head coach.

Cabot shared on X, formerly Twitter, late Monday night that a league source indicated Schwartz is picking up steam as general manager Andrew Berry and owner Jimmy Haslam wrap up their search.

This surge comes as other potential favorites have fallen by the wayside; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski recently withdrew from consideration, and John Harbaugh, who was briefly linked to Cleveland, is headed to the New York Giants.

Schwartz has a massive fan club inside the locker room. All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward have both reportedly endorsed the 59-year-old for the top job. It’s easy to see why. Under Schwartz’s leadership, the Browns' defense remained a powerhouse even during a disappointing 5-12 season.

Article Continues Below

The unit finished 2025 ranked fourth in total defense (283.6 yards per game) and third in passing defense (167.2 yards per game). Garrett also turned in a historic season, setting a new NFL record with 23 sacks.

The big question for Cleveland is whether they want to double down on a defensive identity or pivot back to an offensive mind like Todd Monken or Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. However, hiring Schwartz would provide much-needed stability. He has previous head coaching experience, having led the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013, where he famously helped pull the franchise out of its 0-16 doldrums.

With the NFL coaching carousel spinning at full speed, a decision in Cleveland could come as early as Tuesday. If the momentum holds, Schwartz may finally get his second shot at the big whistle.