The Cleveland Browns are in an awkward position as a franchise. Cleveland is saddled with Deshaun Watson's contract and may not even see him play in 2025 because of an injury recovery setback. One NFL insider proposed an intriguing solution to Cleveland's quarterback problem in a an article on Wednesday.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared some interesting thoughts in his most recent article. Breer suggested that the Browns consider trading for QB Kirk Cousins this offseason.

“I do think if the Browns decide to take Carter with the second pick, then Cousins would appeal to them, given the relationship the quarterback has with Kevin Stefanski from Minnesota,” Breer wrote. “It would be, in my mind, a nice fit for everyone, and allow Cleveland more flexibility on taking a quarterback in the draft.”

Cousins is currently still on the Atlanta Falcons. Barring a trade, the Falcons seem content to have Cousins on the roster as a backup to Michael Penix Jr. in 2025.

However, Breer noted that a trade could still happen over the coming weeks depending on the results of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Cousins is amenable to teams working out trade terms on a contingency ahead of the draft, so maybe that’s how this one plays out over the coming weeks,” Breer added.

Adding Cousins would be a huge win for the Browns ahead of the 2025 NFL season. It will be interesting to see if a trade happens, assuming the Browns do not select a quarterback in the first round of the draft.

Should the Browns pick Abdul Carter over Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter?

If the Browns do not pick a quarterback in the first round, who should they choose?

Breer suggested that Abdul Carter could make the most sense, assuming the Titans pick Cam Ward with the first overall pick.

“If it’s not Sanders, I’d lean Carter over Hunter because the projection to the pros is cleaner and both have sky-high ceilings,” Breer concluded.

The Browns have so many needs on both sides of the football that it is easy to make an argument for every blue chip prospect.

Abdul Carter would be an excellent addition because he could line up opposite of Myles Garrett. Garrett signed a long-term extension, so the Browns would have a terrifying defensive line for years to come.

However, a rare two-way player like Travis Hunter could also be a great addition. Hunter would give the Browns an elite man cornerback next to Denzel Ward, as well as a spot contributor on offense.

It will be fascinating to see who the Browns pick with the second overall pick next month.