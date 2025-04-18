The Cleveland Browns are in an awkward position as a franchise. Cleveland has superstar players like Myles Garrett, who got paid a huge contract extension this offseason. However, they also have a mysterious quarterback situation and are in salary cap trouble because of Deshaun Watson's fully-guaranteed contract.

ESPN's Jordan Reid connected Jalen Milroe to the Browns in a recent article.

Reid explained that Cleveland's coaching staff has ties to Milroe and that the Browns have a good situation where Milroe could sit and learn on the bench.

“Connecting Jalen Milroe to the Browns makes sense and would likely have to happen at No. 33 overall to kick off Round 2,” Reid wrote on Friday. “Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees worked with Milroe at Alabama in 2023, so he understands Milroe's strengths and weaknesses well. Cleveland has Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, which means Milroe would have time to sit and develop. He needs refinement as a passer, but his dual-threat skill set makes him intriguing. And Cleveland could play him in spurts in designed packages catered to his mobility and big arm.”

ESPN's Matt Miller agreed with the connection between Milroe and the Browns. However, he did not think the Browns need to use the 33rd overall pick on him.

“I'm agreeing with Jordan on Milroe, but I think he will be available at No. 67,” Miller wrote. “It's unlikely a rookie will immediately unseat Flacco or Pickett, given their veteran experience. Milroe will require some development, so the best-case scenario for his growth would be keeping him at QB3 and getting him on the field as a rookie in some running packages.”

Either way, there appears to be quite a bit of smoke around the idea of Milroe to Cleveland.

Browns GM Andrew Berry compared Jalen Milroe to Lamar Jackson ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Jordan Reid is not the only person around the NFL who is high on Jalen Milroe.

In fact, Cleveland's GM Andrew Berry is a Milroe enthusiast himself. Berry compared Milroe to Lamar Jackson during his pre-draft press conference on Thursday.

“Rare physical talent. Maybe the only quarterback who's faster than Lamar Jackson,” Berry said.

Milroe may not be a prolific passer, but he does have elite athleticism just like Jackson.

Milroe racked up 726 rushing yards and an eye-popping 20 rushing touchdowns during the 2024 season.

Jalen Milroe's elite rushing ability alone should put him on the radar of many teams ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.