The Cleveland Browns have one of the most awkward quarterback positions in recent memory. Cleveland cannot count on Deshaun Watson for the 2025 season after another injury setback. The Browns will have a heated training camp battle between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and the popular Shedeur Sanders. But will all of those players make the final roster?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggested that the Browns may consider trading one of their many quarterbacks.

“Keep this in mind about the Browns' now-crowded quarterback room: The Browns look at the roster through the prism of value and currency, which at least one source pointed out could lead to an eventual trade if injuries happen across the league,” Fowler wrote. “Cleveland gave up a third-rounder and two fifth-rounders for Gabriel, Sanders and veteran Kenny Pickett (via trade with Philadelphia). Perhaps the Browns can get a pick back for one of them.”

This is an interesting idea from Fowler that feels like it could actually happen.

The Browns will not keep four quarterbacks on their final roster. If they part ways with one quarterback, trading him away is the best move.

Surprisingly, the 40-year-old Joe Flacco could be the most appealing trade piece. Flacco is an established starter who proved in 2023 that he can still sling it.

Perhaps the Browns can wait to see if any quarterbacks get hurt during training camp or the preseason. If that happens, they would be well positioned to ship off one of their QBs and could actually get something in return.

Browns were surprised that nobody expected them to draft Dillon Gabriel in the third round

The Browns did not expect to be able to draft Dillon Gabriel so easily.

Fowler noted that Cleveland was high on Gabriel throughout the pre-draft process.

“A few teams tipped me off before the draft that Cleveland really liked him, presumably as a Day 3 pick,” Fowler added. “That he went in the third round was a mild surprise, but Browns sources tell me the earlier selection of Jalen Milroe to Seattle did not scare Cleveland — it was taking Gabriel at No. 94 regardless.”

Cleveland expected more NFL teams, or the media, to pick up on their interest in Gabriel after inviting him in for a visit.

“The Browns were also surprised their homework on Gabriel didn't get more attention in the media. Gabriel visited the team on the same day as higher-profile quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel is small, but he can play the position. Teams were slightly higher on Gabriel than outside draft experts were.”

The Browns will likely give Gabriel a fair shake in 2025, as a backup or starter, if they are so high on him.

It will be fascinating to see what happens during Cleveland's training camp this summer.